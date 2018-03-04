Columbia Fire: 12 families displaced, 8 being helped by Red Cross after apartment complex fire

Columbia Fire officials say 12 families were left without a home after a Sunday morning fire at a Columbia apartment complex.

The fire happened at the Briargate Condominiums located at 1421 Old Manor Road.

Officials with the Columbia Fire Department say no one was injured in the fire. The American Red Cross says it is helping approximately eight of the families displaced from their homes.

"It was big flames. They was about four, five feet high. I was thinking about maybe my place, or my mom, make sure they was alright and everything, but it was crazy, it was crazy," resident Andre Sims said.

A total of 12 apartments were damaged. The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The Irmo Fire Department assisted CFD with battling the blaze.

"We did have to call a code red. Code red means that we had to get all our firefighters out of the building because of the condition of the building. So we got all our firefighters out," said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.

#TheCFD on scene of 2 alarm apartment fire 1421 Old Manor Rd Briargate apts all hands working no reported injuries at this time #scnews #sctweets pic.twitter.com/HaAwpBlib7 — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) March 4, 2018

This is the second fire that Columbia Fire has had to respond to this year at the Briargate Condominiums. In January, 40 people were displaced after 12 apartments were damaged in a fire.

