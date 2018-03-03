Highway 215 brush fires still under investigation

Fairfield County Fire Services contained multiple brush fires along Highway 215, but smoke is expected to remain in the area.

Officials believe the fires were intentionally set along the highway just north of the Richland County line Saturday afternoon with fires seemingly being set every 100 yards.

While traffic is still passable, caution signs are placed along the highway to warn drivers of the smoke.

Campers from Broad River Camp Ground saw the fires burn firsthand, including Audrey Shifflett, who admitted that the sudden fires were frightening.

"I was wondering who in the world would want to do something like that and hurt somebody like that," Shifflett said.

Shifflett has lived in a mobile home prior to living at the campground for 22 years. Shifflett said that this is the second time a fire has been close to her home.

"This is the second fire that I've been around so it really scared me because it really scared me the first time," Shifflett said. "I thought something around the camper was on fire. I took off outside and I got my little dog and her leash and I took her out with me."

County officials, however, said that no one was injured and that no homes were compromised due to the flames. Right now, they said they do no expect the fire to spread.

"They will see small fires like that inside the containment area," Fairfield County Fire Services Director Jason Pope said. "Inside the black area, so if you see a fire inside a black area, it's okay."

Lexington County officials tweeted early Saturday morning that citizens in the Midlands should not burn anything outside without consulting South Carolina Forestry due to high fire risk in the area.

Fire danger in the County today is HIGH. We suggest you postpone all outdoor burning. If you are going to burn, inform @ForestryCommish at 1-800-705-8613 — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 3, 2018

If anybody has any information in regards to the cause of the fires, you are urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office.

