Fairfield County officials fighting multiple fires set along Highway 215

Fairfield County firefighters are currently combating multiple brush fires that they say appear to be intentionally set along Highway 215 just north of the Richland County line.

The fires appear to have been set intentionally every 100 yards, per county officials.

While traffic is still passable, heavy smoke is above the roadways and some ancillary roads are blocked off while the county deals with the fires.

According to officials, the fires are under control, but current dry conditions could lead to fires spreading and Lexington County officials tweeted earlier this morning that citizens in the Midlands should not burn anything outside without consulting South Carolina Forestry due to high fire risk in the area.

Fire danger in the County today is HIGH. We suggest you postpone all outdoor burning. If you are going to burn, inform @ForestryCommish at 1-800-705-8613 pic.twitter.com/j1rqXfOALs — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 3, 2018

