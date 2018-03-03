Fairfield County officials fighting multiple fires set along Highway 215

The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...More >>
Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.More >>
Fairfield County firefighters are currently combating multiple brush fires that they say appear to be intentionally set along Highway 215 just north of the Richland County line.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead.More >>
