Fairfield County officials fighting multiple fires set along Hig - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fairfield County officials fighting multiple fires set along Highway 215

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Fairfield County firefighters are currently combating multiple brush fires that they say appear to be intentionally set along Highway 215 just north of the Richland County line.

The fires appear to have been set intentionally every 100 yards, per county officials. 

While traffic is still passable, heavy smoke is above the roadways and some ancillary roads are blocked off while the county deals with the fires. 

According to officials, the fires are under control, but current dry conditions could lead to fires spreading and Lexington County officials tweeted earlier this morning that citizens in the Midlands should not burn anything outside without consulting South Carolina Forestry due to high fire risk in the area.

WIS News 10 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

