One dead in Lexington County motorcycle crash

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead.

Officials say it happened around midnight Saturday morning on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.  They say the driver of a 2011 Harley-Davidson, was going west on the road and ran off the right side, hitting a ditch.

Officials say they were not wearing a helmet and were pronounced dead at the scene. We've reached out to the Lexington County Coroner's office to find out their identity.

