Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lexington County motorcycle crash

The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
The alleged incident occurred when the child wandered away from family members. The district attorney will seek charges against man.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
Police searched neighborhoods near Central Michigan University on Friday for a 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then running from campus.More >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and...More >>
Coastal areas from Maryland to Maine remain under flood warnings as a powerful nor'easter moves further out to sea after inundating roads, snapping trees and knocking out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
A winter storm that left a snowboarder dead and sent an avalanche tumbling down the slopes of a ski resort was hovering over Southern California, bringing the chance of more snow to the mountains.More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
President Donald Trump will venture into hostile territory Saturday night at the annual Gridiron dinner, mingling with the mainstream media he loves to lash out against.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >>
Fairfield County firefighters are currently combating multiple brush fires that they say appear to be intentionally set along Highway 215 just north of the Richland County line.More >>
Fairfield County firefighters are currently combating multiple brush fires that they say appear to be intentionally set along Highway 215 just north of the Richland County line.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash that left one dead.More >>
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.More >>
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.More >>
Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.More >>
Excited fans are converging on Alaska's largest city for the ceremonial start of the famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.More >>