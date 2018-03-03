Coroner identifies victim in fatal Lexington County motorcycle crash

The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died in a motorcycle collision early Saturday morning.

The coroner said Charles Devant Mengedoht, 33, of Lexington died at the scene of the crash from his injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say it happened just after midnight on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County. They say the driver of a 2011 Harley-Davidson, was going west on the road and ran off the right side, hitting a ditch.

Officials say Mengedoht was not wearing a helmet.

