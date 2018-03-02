Three-year-old, mother killed in Lexington County collision with freightliner truck

Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Two people in Lexington County lost their lives Friday morning after being involved in a collision with a Freightliner truck.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a collision in Sumter County that killed one person.More >>
The family of the late evangelist Reverend Billy Graham family wants his funeral remembered as his last crusade.More >>
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.More >>
Friday, students at Gray Collegiate Academy came together for a bittersweet celebration.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
