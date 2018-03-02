Three-year-old, mother killed in Lexington County collision with freightliner truck

Two people in Lexington County lost their lives Friday morning after being involved in a collision with a Freightliner truck.

Mesia Alonda Johnson, 32, of Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries from the collision.

Cavon Cannon, 3, was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and pronounced. Cannon is Johnson's son and was the only passenger in the vehicle.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m. just outside the City of Cayce on Old Dunbar Road near the intersection of Kinsler Drive.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a Nissan was traveling east on Old Dunbar Road when they crossed the center lane and hit a Freightliner truck head-on.

Johnson, who was driving and wearing a seatbelt according to troopers, was entrapped in the car. Cannon was not restrained.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

