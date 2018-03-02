His last crusade: in death, Billy Graham’s message lives on - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

His last crusade: in death, Billy Graham’s message lives on

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS) -

The family of the late evangelist Reverend Billy Graham family wants his funeral remembered as his last crusade. 

The service took place under a tent called the ‘Canvas Cathedral’ on Friday at the Billy Graham Library. Thousands turned out to pay respects and celebrate Graham’s life and legacy.

