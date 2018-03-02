Wrong number, who's this?: SC deputy receives text from suspect offering to sell drugs

Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!

Well, that was someone’s reality Thursday afternoon in Sumter County when they texted a Sumter County Sheriff’s deputy asking to sell him some marijuana.

The deputy agreed to meet up with the person at a location on Broad Street and the texter gave a description of the car he would be in.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a car matching the description that the texter gave to the deputy pulled into the agreed location with four people inside. Deputies immediately conducted a traffic stop on the car and reported smelling marijuana as soon as they approached the vehicle.

A search of the car turned up a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be one ounce of marijuana, another clear plastic bag that contained about 21 grams of suspected marijuana, a third clear plastic bag that contained about 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana and another clear plastic bag containing about 2 grams of marijuana. Two digital scales and a box of sandwich bags were also confiscated along with three cell phones and $269.55 in US currency.

Deputies issued a citation to the driver of the car, 30-year-old Carlos Tarell Wilson, for possession of marijuana. Quinton Marqise Jackson, 21, faces a charge of possession with the intent to distribute. Michael Shannon, 21, is charged with possession of marijuana. Both Jackson and Shannon were passengers in the car.

Wilson has been released from custody while the other two men are being held in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center awaiting bond hearings.

A fourth person in the car was not charged.

