Wrong number, who's this?: SC deputy receives text from suspect offering to sell drugs

The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Friday, students at Gray Collegiate Academy came together for a bittersweet celebration.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
Twenty South Carolina High School League teams will put it all on the line at Colonial Life Arena on Friday and Saturday in hopes of coming away with the state championship trophy for their respective classes.More >>
A man who beat his wife in the head with a blunt instrument, stabbed her in the heart, and then buried her body in an unmarked grave near Little Mountain, SC, has been convicted of Murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison with no chance of parole.More >>
A state judge has denied a motion by SCE&G to stop five class-action complaints. The suit seeks to stop the utility from charging customers for the failed nuclear plants in Fairfield County.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
