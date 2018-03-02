Former Gamecocks QB hired by Detroit Lions as character coach

Ground crews are still cleaning up Jordan-Hare Stadium days after the Tigers' Iron Bowl victory saw fans jump over (and into) the neatly pruned hedges and flood onto Pat Dye the playing field.More >>
New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.More >>
Will Muschamp left his emotions on the field in the final seconds of Saturday's thrilling 15-9 win at Tennessee.More >>
D.J. Swearinger brought back several greats from the South Carolina football program to raise money for Palmetto Children's Hospital.More >>
With his former college coach Frank Martin in attendance, and his former teammate PJ Dozier on the other bench, former South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell shined in his first professional game, a Las Vegas Summer League Game for the Los Angeles Clippers.More >>
Gamecocks women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley has filed a defamation lawsuit against Missouri Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk for comments he made against her following a heated matchup in January.More >>
The Tigers are starting to feel like themselves again. LSU (5-2; 2-1 SEC) is back in both the AP and Coaches polls after its come-from-behind upset over then No. 10 Auburn (5-2; 3-1 SEC).More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will meet with the media, as LSU gets ready to begin the fall semester and the Tigers gear up for a hopefully success season.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
