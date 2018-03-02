Former Gamecocks QB hired by Detroit Lions as character coach

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Former South Carolina quarterback Dylan Thompson is returning to the NFL, but not as a player. Thompson has reportedly been hired as the Detroit Lions "Character Coach/Team Development". Thompson had spent the last year at Charleston Southern as the men's basketball director of player development.

Michael Rotstein of ESPN reports Thompson got the position in connection to Jack Easterby, the founder and chairmen of the board of The Greatest Champion, an organization that works to build character. Easterby serves in the same role for the New England Patriots, which is where new Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached the last few years as the team's defensive coordinator.

Thompson worked with Easterby at The Greatest Champion after playing at South Carolina and professionally in the NFL. Thompson had stints on the quarterback depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit Lions hire former QB Dylan Thompson as character coach #Lions https://t.co/YFcwRBQaEG pic.twitter.com/XCKrmcw2MQ — Lions Report (@LionsFGSN) March 1, 2018

