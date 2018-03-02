There are more expecting mothers at Riverbanks Zoo - this time in the lion's den

Riverbanks Zoo is taking care of two more expecting mothers.

The zoo has announced that both female lions, Lindaloni and Thebisa, are expecting! Both lionesses are expecting a pair of cubs as early as April, the zoo announced.

The two female lions arrived at the zoo last year to live with the male lion Zuri. At first, Zuri took to Thebisa, and then the tables turned and he claimed Lindaloni.

A lion's gestational period is pretty short, too, just about 110 days. This isn't the only coming attraction at the zoo - gorilla Kazi is also expecting this spring.

