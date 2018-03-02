Riverbanks Zoo welcomes new baby koala

The new baby joey is with his mom at Riverbanks Zoo. (Source: Facebook)

The new baby koala at Riverbanks Zoo has been coming out of mom's pouch more and more.

A little koala joey was born over six months ago at the zoo, but until recently has been tucked away inside Lottie's pouch.

Koalas are only the size of a jellybean when they are first born according to a post made by Riverbanks.

Visitors have a chance to see the two this weekend at Riverbanks Zoo.

