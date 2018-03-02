Suspect out on bond for armed robbery charged with another armed - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect out on bond for armed robbery charged with another armed robbery

Suspect out on bond for armed robbery charged with another armed robbery

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Carban Kiaeem Epps, 18, has been charged with his secong armed robbery. (Source: NCSO) Carban Kiaeem Epps, 18, has been charged with his secong armed robbery. (Source: NCSO)
(WIS) -

A man who was out on bond for an Armed Robbery that occurred in Richland County on Nov. 19, has been arrested for another Armed Robbery in Newberry County.

Carban Kiaeem Epps, 18, of Columbia, SC, was arrested and taken into custody on March 1 in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division assisted in the arrest.

According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 22, the victim was showing Epps and two others a firearm that he had in his possession. Once the victim handed Epps the firearm, Epps said the gun was now his and threatened to kill the victim.

He then left the scene with the weapon, which was described as a .45 caliber pistol. The pistol has not been recovered at this time.

“We must crack down on people who continually violate the law and commit violent offenses,” said Sheriff Lee Foster. “We cannot allow criminals to continually violate the law and put more weapons on the streets. We must send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.”

Because Epps is out on bond for a violent offense and is now being charged with another violent offense, his bond will be set by a General Sessions Court Judge.

No time has been scheduled for the hearing at this time.
 

