WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for Billy Graham begin at noon

At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Multiple crews are on the scene of a collision on I-20 Eastbound near Clemson Road.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
The United States Geological Survey confirms an earthquake happened in the Ladson area Friday morning.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
A man who was out on bond for an Armed Robbery that occurred in Richland County on Nov. 19, has been arrested for another Armed Robbery in Newberry County.More >>
Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Thousands of people from around the world flocked to the Billy Graham Library on Monday to pay their final respects to the famed evangelist.More >>
A reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air is moving into the Midlands this morning.More >>
