WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for Billy Graham begin at 12 p.m.

Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Eight people overdosed in a matter of minutes around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they are lucky to be alive.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
He survived a health scare last year that nearly killed him, but now Ric Flair is back to being -- well -- Ric Flair if a new rap video featuring him is any indication.More >>
He survived a health scare last year that nearly killed him, but now Ric Flair is back to being -- well -- Ric Flair if a new rap video featuring him is any indication.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
Police responded Friday to the campus of Central Michigan University, where a shooting left two people dead.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
The new baby koala at Riverbanks Zoo has been coming out of mom's pouch more and more.More >>
The new baby koala at Riverbanks Zoo has been coming out of mom's pouch more and more.More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
The Twitter spat began when Alec Baldwin said his parody of President Trump is “like agony.”More >>
DHEC has closed shellfish harvesting in certain beds and recalled oysters from an area near the Stono River.More >>
DHEC has closed shellfish harvesting in certain beds and recalled oysters from an area near the Stono River.More >>
Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.More >>
White House officials and other Trump advisers say the West Wing has been gripped by tumult that is striking even by the standards of President Donald Trump's often chaotic administration.More >>