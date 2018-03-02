WATCH LIVE: Billy Graham's internment at 3:15 p.m.

The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
Frank Martin was dying. At least that's what the doctors told him as he lie on a hospital bed in Manhattan, Kansas.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Governor Henry McMaster is pushing for state funding that would allow for a school resource officer to be in every public school in the state.More >>
Southern states have been especially hard hit with 33 of the 114 pediatric deaths taking there.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Friday that two officers were justified in shooting a man on Thanksgiving in York County.More >>
