FIRST ALERT: Wonderful weekend ahead with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures

A reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air is moving into the Midlands this morning. Along with strong, high pressure, we are in store for some wonderful early March weather today through the weekend.

Look for abundant Carolina sunshine with highs in the 60s and overnight lows that are a bit chilly in the middle 30s.

The only issue today and Saturday will be the wind. Winds could gust up to 25 mph today and 20 mph on Saturday.

The wind should keep any chance of frost out of the picture tonight and Saturday night.

Our next chance of rain arrives by Tuesday with a cold front. Keep an eye on the end of next week with the potential of another shot of much colder air.



Forecast:



Today: Sunny and windy. Winds NW 15-25 (Gust up to 25mph) Highs middle 60s



Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle to upper 30s



Saturday – Sunday:



Mostly sunny days (Breezy Saturday) Highs lower 60s. Lows middle 30s.