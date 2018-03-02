FIRST ALERT: Wonderful weekend ahead with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
The Justice Department's inspector general is expected to criticize former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as part of its investigation into the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.More >>
Chinese leaders need to decide whether President Donald Trump's hike in steel and aluminum tariffs justifies starting a fight that might disrupt access to one of their biggest markets.More >>
Thousands are expected to honor Reverend Billy Graham on Friday as he is laid to rest in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Thousands of people from around the world flocked to the Billy Graham Library on Monday to pay their final respects to the famed evangelist.More >>
A reinforcing shot of cooler, drier air is moving into the Midlands this morning.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 200 people in a four-day sweep in Northern California that began hours after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff issued an unusual public warning that the operation was...More >>
Police in West Brookfield, Massachusetts say bodies found inside a home.More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
A roof that blew off a home in Pelion on Minne Fallaw Road. The homeowner, who was there at the time with another person, was not injured.More >>
