Highway Patrol investigating after collision kills one in Sumter County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a collision in Sumter County that killed one person.

It happened on Highway 521 just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Troopers say a driver traveling north on 521 lost control of their car before crossing through the median into the southbound lanes. They were then hit on the driver’s side of their car by another car traveling south.

The driver of the car that lost control was wearing a seatbelt, however, that person died from their injuries. The Sumter County Coroner's Office has been identified as Ms. Cylest Gourley, 34, of Sumter. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

