Storm winds blow roof off mobile home in Pelion

We are getting a look at storm damage in the Midlands.

A roof that blew off a home in Pelion on Minne Fallaw Road. The homeowner, who was there at the time with another person, was not injured. The Red Cross is assisting the residents in this home.

LexCo first responders dispatched to 200 block of Minnie Fallaw Rd in ref to wind damage to mobile home. Two people in the home were uninjured, but the roof of the structure was blown away. @RedCrossSC was called in to assist the family. pic.twitter.com/t1SUgCUEP1 — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 1, 2018

The National Weather Service says winds have blown a roof partially off of a mobile home there.

A similar situation happened at a home in Gaston. A WIS viewer sent us these pictures on Twitter.

Check back for more updates.

