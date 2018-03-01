CPD fears 'kind-hearted' man missing since 2014 is dead

Police fear a man who went missing nearly four years ago may not be found alive.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Cold Case Unit are revisiting this missing person’s case, and they’re hoping the public can help them get some answers.

Jonathan Edmond was just 27-years-old when he went missing in June 2014.

“Jonathan was a kind-hearted person. He was a giver. He didn’t have a stable place to stay at the particular time," his mother, Rosa Breeland said.

His family says weeks before his disappearance, though, this changed. Jonathan asked to be d ropped off near Farrow Road and Marshall Street, he said, to move in with a female friend.

“We d ropped him off and he said, ‘good-bye.’ We told him we loved him and we never saw him again,” Sundenia Singleton, Jonathan’s aunt said.



Jonathan was known to move around often, but his family says he always kept in touch.

“We got together, and we’re thinking, has anybody heard from Jonathan? Well, where is he? Tried to call his phone – no answer. So, that’s when we contacted the police,” says Singleton.

Investigator Kevin Reese with the city’s Cold Case Unit got involved in the last several months. He says this is no longer a missing person’s case.

“In all probability, Jonathan is dead. The big problem is, is that Jonathan’s body has not been located," Investigator Reese said.

Almost four years since Jonathan’s disappearance, investigators say they do suspect foul play and are pinpointing an area near Two Notch and School House Roads as an area of interest.

“It is the last place we’ve known him to be seen,” Investigator Reese said.

His mother is pleading with the public, “If anybody knows what happened to him, I pray to God that they come forth.”

“I definitely think something happened to him. I just don’t know what, but I would like to have some closure,” Singleton said.

Police want the public to know the investigation is ongoing, and are hoping people come forward with more clues.

“Get a good look at Jonathan! Somebody in that area knows him. The Columbia Police Department is not giving up on this case,” Investigator Reese said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

