CPD fears 'kind-hearted' man missing since 2014 is dead

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Mayor Brenda Bethune is speaking out after a Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
Graham lied in honor Wednesday and part of Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years.More >>
Police fear a man who went missing nearly four years ago, may not be found alive.More >>
Police fear a man who went missing nearly four years ago, may not be found alive.More >>
We are getting a look at storm damage in the Midlands. A WIS Viewer sent us these pictures of a roof that blew off a home in Pelion.More >>
We are getting a look at storm damage in the Midlands. A WIS Viewer sent us these pictures of a roof that blew off a home in Pelion.More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>