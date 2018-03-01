These arrests are being called part of a 'major' multi-state burglary ring

School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.More >>
A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.More >>