8 students involved in viral Lakewood High School fight charged, deputies say

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
The death of a 13-year-old from Jackson Township has been ruled a suicide, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after the severed head of a body was found on the side of the road, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson. Deputies are currently working the scene on La. 27 and the Coroner's Office is on the way. The head is so badly decayed, according to Johnson, that the coroner's office will have to identify the victim. KPLC will update this story with more information as it becomes available. Copyrigh...More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
School safety talks in South Carolina center on how to prevent more school shootings from happening.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
Dozens of Midlands families are coping with ruined credit scores and losses of tens of thousands of dollars after they became victims of a mortgage scam spanning back five years.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
A dashcam video catches a double-decker bus sliding around a car that veered into its lane.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
A simple patrol on Interstate 95 has led the arrest of three men in what a Midlands law enforcement agency is calling a "major" multi-state burglary ring that stretched from Myrtle Beach and Florida.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.More >>
A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.More >>