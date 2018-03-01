8 students involved in viral Lakewood High School fight charged, deputies say

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has announced that the eight students who participated in a fight that became a series of viral videos have been charged. (Source: WIS)

All eight students are charged with disturbing schools.

“Hopefully, this will not happen again as these students now face charges from law enforcement,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said

The sheriff's department says the arrests come as the office investigates a number of videos that allegedly show a fight in the parking lot of Lakewood High School on Feb. 20.

The students are:

Tylin Benenhaley

Johnvanttee Ameen Bender

Tyrek Dequan Brown

Terrence Lee Epps

Jalin Omar Harvin-Thomas

Caleb Garret McCloud

Kristopher Rex Twigg

Alex Daniel Zaragoza

“Our investigators worked hard to make these arrests,” Dennis said. “The difficulty lies in the fact that usually a video only tells a part of the story. We viewed several videos to get as complete of a story as we could. We also interviewed, not only the participants but other students who witnessed the event."

The eight all received a personal recognizance bond on Thursday and will not be allowed back on school property.

