PAALS Celebrates The Year of the Veteran At Jurassic Bark: Party with PAALS 2018 UnGala

Come dressed as your favorite prehistoric animal or caveperson or all decked out ready for a safari. You can even dress casually in jeans and your favorite top. Just come…. AND…. Party with PAALS, all for a great cause: It’s the Year of the Veteran.

In conjunction with WIS-TV, PAALS is making 2018 all about celebrating our veterans in SC who have so selflessly served us.

Saturday, March 3, 2018, the SC State Museum turns back time to party with Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services caveman style. Tickets include food, adult beverages, music, dancing and entertainment by Tokyo Joe. The evening will feature both live and silent auctions and a special presentation by some of PAALS newest service dog candidates in training. That’s right, PAALS newest and youngest class of puppies has a special presentation that even T-Rex does not want to miss.

PAALS trains animals to assist people with disabilities to live more independent and enriched lives by providing them with assistance dogs. PAALS also provides animal-assisted interventions throughout the Midlands to help children with disabilities and veterans with PTSD. Programs associated with the interventions include PAALS Patriots, Veteran PAALS, Veterans Important PAALS, Prison PAALS, Zoobots, Summer PAALS camps, volunteer foster programs, Pet-A-PAALS at USC, Reading PAALS, and countless public community events that PAALS dogs attend. Just one PAALS dog impacts thousands of lives through the animal assisted intervention programs prior to his or her forever placement.

The annual UN-Gala is PAALS primary fundraising event and helps the non-profit to sustain its program and facility.

“PAALS relies on the success of our UN-Gala to meet the need for assistance dogs and animal assisted intervention in our community. The amount of money we raise can truly equal the number of people we are able serve in the next year,” said Jen Rogers, PAALS Executive Director. This year’s Fund-A-Need is focused on supporting PAALS Rob’s Best Friend Fund, set up to place assistance dogs with veterans and first responders at no cost to the client. This fund also supports animal assisted intervention programs such as PAALS Patriots, Veteran PAALS, and Veterans Important PAALS, a program that places in-home canine companions with veterans.

Tickets are available online at PAALS website (www.paals.org/ungala) $65 if purchased by February 25th and $85 afterwards, including at the door.

Sponsors for the event include: KO Automotive, The Hood Team- Coldwell Banker Realty, Novesis, Tito’s Vodka, Gamez Foundation, Moseley’s, SC Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care, EF Martin, Pops Convenience Stores, Gregory Electric, and AllSouth Federal Credit Union.

If you have questions, please contact Jen Rogers at (803)920-0042.