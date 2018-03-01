PAALS celebrates heroes and dedicated donors with and evening of - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

PAALS celebrates heroes and dedicated donors with and evening of Jurassic Flare

In conjunction with WIS-TV, PAALS is making 2018 all about celebrating our veterans in SC who have so selflessly served us. In conjunction with WIS-TV, PAALS is making 2018 all about celebrating our veterans in SC who have so selflessly served us.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Dino-mite time was had by all at PAALS annual fundraising UnGala. Saturday, March 13, 2018, over 400 PAALS supporters gathered at the SC State Museum in Columbia, SC, for a festive evening of entertainment and both live and silent auctions so that Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services can continue its 11 years of training and matching service dogs to assist people with physical disabilities, Autism, and PTSD.

The 10th annual UnGala did not disappoint. Attendees looked amazing in their tourist, caveperson, and dinosaur themed outfits. The honor of the evening went to nine military veterans who all served at least 20 years in one of the military branches of service, and the fund-a-need event focused on raising funds for Rob’s Best Friend Fund, which supports PAALS efforts to place service dogs with veterans at no cost to the veterans.

Tokyo Joe was a definite crowd pleaser enticing several of their regular followers and fans to the PAALS event for the first time. Live auction items included several pieces of one-of-a kind pendants from Moseley’s Jewelers and memorable Florida vacation getaways.

Not only was the evening successful at helping PAALS achieve its financial goals, but one of the best parts of the evening is that supporters got to meet and mingle with PAALS service dog candidates in training. One such group is PAALS corporate sponsor Coldwell Banker Realty The Hood Team, who got to visit with Flossy and Skipper. Pulling off such a huge event as UnGala would be impossible without the support of PAALS corporate and event sponsors including KO Automotive, The Hood Team- Coldwell Banker Realty, Novesis, Tito’s Vodka, Gamez Foundation, Moseley’s, SC Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care, EF Martin, Pops Convenience Stores, Gregory Electric, and AllSouth Federal Credit Union.

“PAALS relies on the success of our UN-Gala to meet the need for assistance dogs and animal assisted intervention in our community. The amount of money raised can truly equal the number of people we are able serve in the next year,” said Jen Rogers, PAALS Executive Director. Just one PAALS dog impacts thousands of lives through the animal assisted intervention programs prior to its forever placement.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Northeast tries to dig out, power up after latest storm

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-08 05:32:56 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-08 23:57:44 GMT
    (Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...(Bob Karp/The Record via AP). Residents on Mills Street dig out their car after a snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow around the area Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Morristown, N.J. The storm carrying wind, rain and heavy snow was expected to continue i...

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

    The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.

    More >>

  • Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Florida governor won't say whether he will sign gun bill

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 PM EST2018-03-08 04:12:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-03-08 23:56:45 GMT
    (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...(Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rep. Jose Oliva, R- Miami Lakes, front, and other members of the Florida House, applaud Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School parent Andrew Pollack, who's daughter, Meadow Pollack, was killed in the school shooting...

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

    All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.

    More >>

  • Richland County calls for rare Friday meeting to address penny crisis

    Richland County calls for rare Friday meeting to address penny crisis

    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:57 PM EST2018-03-08 23:57:03 GMT

    Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next. 

    More >>

    Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly