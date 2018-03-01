PAALS celebrates heroes and dedicated donors with and evening of Jurassic Flare

Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The second major storm in less than a week is moving up the East Coast, dumping heavy snow and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses from Pennsylvania to New England.More >>
All eyes now turn to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who has declined to say if he will sign a school safety bill with new restrictions on rifle sales and a program to arm some teachers.More >>
Nearly 24 hours after the state Supreme Court affirmed that the South Carolina Department of Revenue does have authority to investigate Richland County’s penny tax program for improper spending, the county still hasn’t said anything publicly about the surprise ruling or addressed what it’ll do next.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
We are awaiting an announcement from South Korea after President Donald Trump entered the White House briefing room on Thursday to tell reporters a "major announcement" will be made on North Korea at 7 p.m.More >>
To keep your child safe at school, some hope to transform entrances with metal detectors and stop weapons from getting inside classrooms.More >>
After multiple women reported being followed and harassed while shopping at places like Walmart and Columbiana Center, now we’re learning that investigation is even bigger.More >>
A groundbreaking ceremony held Wednesday for the expansion of the Town of Chapin's wastewater treatment plant.More >>
