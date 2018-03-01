PAALS celebrates heroes and dedicated donors with and evening of Jurassic Flare

In conjunction with WIS-TV, PAALS is making 2018 all about celebrating our veterans in SC who have so selflessly served us.

A Dino-mite time was had by all at PAALS annual fundraising UnGala. Saturday, March 13, 2018, over 400 PAALS supporters gathered at the SC State Museum in Columbia, SC, for a festive evening of entertainment and both live and silent auctions so that Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services can continue its 11 years of training and matching service dogs to assist people with physical disabilities, Autism, and PTSD.

The 10th annual UnGala did not disappoint. Attendees looked amazing in their tourist, caveperson, and dinosaur themed outfits. The honor of the evening went to nine military veterans who all served at least 20 years in one of the military branches of service, and the fund-a-need event focused on raising funds for Rob’s Best Friend Fund, which supports PAALS efforts to place service dogs with veterans at no cost to the veterans.

Tokyo Joe was a definite crowd pleaser enticing several of their regular followers and fans to the PAALS event for the first time. Live auction items included several pieces of one-of-a kind pendants from Moseley’s Jewelers and memorable Florida vacation getaways.

Not only was the evening successful at helping PAALS achieve its financial goals, but one of the best parts of the evening is that supporters got to meet and mingle with PAALS service dog candidates in training. One such group is PAALS corporate sponsor Coldwell Banker Realty The Hood Team, who got to visit with Flossy and Skipper. Pulling off such a huge event as UnGala would be impossible without the support of PAALS corporate and event sponsors including KO Automotive, The Hood Team- Coldwell Banker Realty, Novesis, Tito’s Vodka, Gamez Foundation, Moseley’s, SC Veterinary Specialists and Emergency Care, EF Martin, Pops Convenience Stores, Gregory Electric, and AllSouth Federal Credit Union.

“PAALS relies on the success of our UN-Gala to meet the need for assistance dogs and animal assisted intervention in our community. The amount of money raised can truly equal the number of people we are able serve in the next year,” said Jen Rogers, PAALS Executive Director. Just one PAALS dog impacts thousands of lives through the animal assisted intervention programs prior to its forever placement.