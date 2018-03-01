17-year-old charged after making threats to youth attending city event

A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.

Shatila Thomas, 17, is charged with public disorderly conduct.

Officers say Thomas allegedly made threats to cause physical harm to people attending a City of Columbia Parks and Recreation step show event at Lorick Park on Saturday. She allegedly made the threat after being told by an adult to leave an area of the park that was prohibited. After hearing the threat, the adult immediately called law enforcement.

Thomas has since been released from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $ 257 personal recognizance bond.

CPD wants to remind citizens of three proactive measures that can be taken in these circumstances:

Youth should notify an adult or law enforcement of a threat made, whether at school, or public /community event

Parents/Guardians are encouraged to talk with children about the negative effects/dangers of making threats

Law enforcement will investigate a threat’s credibility

