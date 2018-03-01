12-year-old student charged after making threat at Midlands middle school

Columbia Police say a 12-year-old student is facing charges after an incident at Alcorn Middle School on Thursday.

The child is being charged with unlawful communication and disturbing schools.

Officers say after getting upset with a teacher, the young boy called AMS school administrators claiming that a teacher had been shot.

The School Resource Officer investigated the claims and determined that no school administrator had been injured or threatened.

After being questioned by authorities, the child was turned over to a parent.

CPD wants to remind citizens of three proactive measures that can be taken in these circumstances:

Youth should notify an adult or law enforcement of a threat made, whether at school, or public /community event

Parents/Guardians are encouraged to talk with children about the negative effects/dangers of making threats

Law enforcement will investigate a threat’s credibility

