Columbia man remains in critical condition after severe stab wound to head

Columbia Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man with a severe wound to his head earlier this week.

Officers say they found the 37-year-old victim at 2031 Bull Street on February 26. The victim had a severe laceration to his head. Officers aided the victim until EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras to see if the stabbing was captured on video.

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

