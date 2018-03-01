DOR: Tax preparer made up fake businesses and lied about deductions to the tune of $2.8M

A Virginia tax preparer made up businesses and lied about deductions to the tune of $2.8 million over the course of several years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Gary Stith, a Freeman, Virginia-based tax preparer, was hit with 19 counts of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

According to DOR, Stith prepared and submitted 19 fraudulent income tax returns from 2009 and 2011-2015.

DOR officials say the fraudulent returns add up to more than $196,000 in taxes to be owed in South Carolina.

Stith was released from a Virginia correctional facility. He waived extradition and was transported to South Carolina where he is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

If convicted, he faces fines up to $500 and/or up to five years in prison per count.

