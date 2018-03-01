DOR: Tax preparer made up fake businesses and lied about deductions to the tune of $2.8M

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A teenage girl is facing charges from Columbia Police after she was accused of making threats at a youth event over the weekend.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
Columbia Police say a 12-year-old student is facing charges after an incident at Alcorn Middle School on Thursday.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left a man with a severe wound to his head earlier this week.More >>
A 16-year-old Midlands teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting two teens over the weekend, killing a 14-year-old.More >>
Last year was EnvelopeGate. What will we remember from the 2018 Oscars?More >>
A Virginia tax preparer made up businesses and lied about deductions to the tune of $2.8 million over the course of several years, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.More >>
On Thursday when the Greenville County sheriff released details on the arrests of dozens of suspects in "Operation Millstone," he released disturbing details in the case of one particular suspect.More >>
Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said 45 arrests were made in an operation to root out suspected child predators and are trying to identify about 30 other potential suspects.More >>
