LIVE: Gov. McMaster hosts school safety summit

Governor Henry McMaster is hosting, in collaboration with the University of South Carolina’s Children’s Law Center and the Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children, an open forum with representatives from the law enforcement community, educators, mental health experts, and experts in the field of school crisis prevention to discuss best practices for keeping South Carolina schools and children safe.

The forum will begin at 2 p.m. at the University of South Carolina My Carolina Alumni Center.

"South Carolina schools and classrooms must be safe environments where learning, innovation, and greatness can be achieved without fear, violence, or distraction, and our educators must be provided the necessary training and resources to recognize and report people who demonstrate violent or unstable behavior," said Gov. Henry McMaster. "I look forward to taking a collaborative approach with representatives from all of the necessary groups and interested parties to develop best practices and procedures to ensure the safety of our young people."

