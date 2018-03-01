Coroner identifies 27-year-old victim in Wednesday's stabbing

Zhane Pride faces charges after stabbing Anderson in the leg. (Source:CPD)

The victim of a fatal stabbing that took place Feb. 28 as been identified.

Timothy Maurice Anderson, 27, of Columbia, SC, died at 3:40 p.m. due to a stab wound to the lower body according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The incident took place at 1601 Prescott Avenue, Columbia, SC. The suspect, Zhane Pride, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon with a violent crime.

Anderson was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital after he was stabbed. He later died at the hospital.

The Columbia Police Department continue to investigate this incident.

