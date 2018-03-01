Lanes back open after collision on I-26EB - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lanes back open after collision on I-26EB

Lanes back open after collision on I-26EB

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Lanes are back open after a collision on the eastbound lane of Interstate 26 caused traffic delays.

The incident occurred near Exit 108 around 8:50 a.m.

Irmo Fire Department and South Carolina Department of Transportation were on the scene. There are no reported injuries at this time. 

WIS will continue to update this story.

