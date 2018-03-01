High Hills Elementary School closed due to power outage - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

High Hills Elementary School closed due to power outage

High Hills Elementary School closed due to power outage

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage.

The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway.

Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time.

