High Hills Elementary School closed due to power outage

The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
The Kroger-owned chain operates 46 general merchandise locations in Western states. It announced Thursday that it would no longer sell guns and ammunition to people younger than 21.More >>
Equifax says 2.4 million additional Americans were impacted by last year's breach, bringing the total to 147.9 million victims. The newly impacted customers had much less data stolen, however, Equifax says.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
A collision on I-26WB at I-20 West is causing traffic delays.More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
High Hills Elementary School is experiencing a power outage. The school will be closed Thursday, March 1 according to Sumter School District spokesperson Shelly Galloway. Details concerning what caused the power outage are unknown at this time. Check with WIS for updates. Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.More >>
A fight video making the rounds on social media has now captured the attention of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
