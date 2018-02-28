Midlands school will hold 'cut the violence' fundraiser now in m - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands school will hold 'cut the violence' fundraiser now in memory of slain classmate

Tiquan Taylor, 14, was shot and killed on Sunday on Andrews Rd by an unidentified suspect. (Source: Family) Tiquan Taylor, 14, was shot and killed on Sunday on Andrews Rd by an unidentified suspect. (Source: Family)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The principal and students at Gray Collegiate Academy are going to shave their heads in a show of solidarity against senseless violence, including the shooting death of one of their own. 

The school is holding the demonstration "to take a stand against violence in society in our schools" called "Cut Your Hair, Cut the Violence." 

One student-athlete, 14-year-old Tiquan Taylor, was shot and killed when he attempted to sell his gaming console with a friend. Desmond Marquise Cromer, 16, has been charged with murder in Taylor's death. 

Gray Collegiate students that wish to participate need to have their permission forms submitted to the front office by March 1. 

The campaign was started by principal Dr. Brian Newsome and will happen before the school's pep rally ahead of the boy's basketball team heading to the state championship on Friday. 

"This campaign is NOT about gun control, however a stand to eliminate gun violence and move forward with a positive message," Dr. Newsome said. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

