Walmart says it will not sell firearms, ammunition to customers under 21

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that stores will not sell firearms or ammunition to customers under the age of 21. 

The statement comes on the same day that Dick's Sporting Goods announced it would end the sale of assault-style firearms from their stores, effective immediately. 

Walmart said the changes would be implemented "as quickly as possible." Their full statement says: 

In light of recent events, we’ve taken an opportunity to review our policy on firearm sales. Going forward, we are raising the age restriction for purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We will update our processes as quickly as possible to implement this change.

In 2015, Walmart ended sales of modern sporting rifles, including the AR-15. We also do not sell handguns, except in Alaska where we feel we should continue to offer them to our customers. Additionally, we do not sell bump stocks, high-capacity magazines and similar accessories. We have a process to monitor our eCommerce marketplace and ensure our policies are applied.

We take seriously our obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms and go beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing any firearm. The law would allow the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been received within three business days, but our policy prohibits the sale until an approval is given.

We are also removing items from our website resembling assault-style rifles, including nonlethal airsoft guns and toys. Our heritage as a company has always been in serving sportsmen and hunters, and we will continue to do so in a responsible way.

Walmart has more than 11,695 stores in 28 countries. The retailer earned $485.9 billion in 2017, according to their website. 

