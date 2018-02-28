Teacher raps Dr. Seuss, WIS reports in prose - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Teacher raps Dr. Seuss, WIS reports in prose

By Samantha Bleiweis, Anchor/Reporter
NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) -

It’s Read Across America Week at Gallman Elementary School in Newberry, and teachers, students, and staff are celebrating in true Dr. Seuss fashion.

Friday, March 2nd is the late Dr. Seuss’ birthday. To get kids excited about reading, Principal Nikki Hunter put together a rap video to get their attention - featuring Dr. Seuss’ book, Green Eggs and Ham.

WIS went to check out the festivities this week and met up with kids and staff about the importance of celebrating reading and school pride.

