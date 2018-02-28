Bank president surprised as a Community Builder while attending gala to honor his friend

Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Teachers and parents are calling on lawmakers in the South Carolina State House to act and make schools safer after learning politicians have been studying solutions to prevent school shootings for years.More >>
Teachers and parents are calling on lawmakers in the South Carolina State House to act and make schools safer after learning politicians have been studying solutions to prevent school shootings for years.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
Sunshine will take a break as rain moves in today and Thursday.More >>
Sunshine will take a break as rain moves in today and Thursday.More >>
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Kenny Chesney created a foundation to provide aid for Irma’s victims.More >>
In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Kenny Chesney created a foundation to provide aid for Irma’s victims.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers, announced Wednesday that they will not sell firearms to customers under the age of 21.More >>
It’s Read Across America Week at Gallman Elementary School in Newberry, and teachers, students and staff are celebrating in true Dr. Seuss fashion.More >>
It’s Read Across America Week at Gallman Elementary School in Newberry, and teachers, students and staff are celebrating in true Dr. Seuss fashion.More >>
Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died.More >>
Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died.More >>