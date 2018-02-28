Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at Columbia apartment - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at Columbia apartment complex

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex. 

Zhane Pride, 23, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon with a violent crime. 

Columbia Police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Prescott Manor apartments located at 1601 Prescott Road. 

Officers say the suspect and the victim knew each other and argued before the stabbing. The victim was stabbed in the lower body and died after being transported to the hospital. The Richland County Coroner has not identified the victim at this time. 

Pride is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. 

