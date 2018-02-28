Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at Columbia apartment complex

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
The Rankin County Sheriff's department has a man in custody in connection with a triple shooting at a home on Ebenezer Road in Rankin County. The suspect is identified as 23-year-old Fareno Dacquian Harris who is a neighbor of the victims.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
Sunshine will take a break as rain moves in today and Thursday.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died.More >>
The principal and students at Gray Collegiate Academy are going to shave their heads in a show of solidarity against senseless violence, including the shooting death of one of their own.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Students at Gilbert High School set out to raise $1,500 to provide service dogs for Midlands veterans suffering from PTSD - and their hard work led to them they surpassed that goal!More >>
