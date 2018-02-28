Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing at Columbia apartment complex

Columbia Police have arrested a woman in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex.

Zhane Pride, 23, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon with a violent crime.

Columbia Police say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Prescott Manor apartments located at 1601 Prescott Road.

Officers say the suspect and the victim knew each other and argued before the stabbing. The victim was stabbed in the lower body and died after being transported to the hospital. The Richland County Coroner has not identified the victim at this time.

Pride is being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

#CPDInvestigates | A stabbing incident at 1601 Prescott Rd. (Prescott Manor) Male victim was injured in the lower body inside an apartment this afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital. CPD investigators have someone detained for questioning. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/Df5rA5akj4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 28, 2018

#CPDUpdate | The male stabbing victim has died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. Investigators continue to speak with a female who was initially detained. We'll provide updates when more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/S0lVn0G0y3 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.