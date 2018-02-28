Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Columbia apartment complex dies from injuries

Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died.

Columbia Police say the incident happened at the Prescott Manor apartments located at 1601 Prescott Road.

The victim was injured in the lower body inside one of the apartments.

Investigators have detained a woman for questioning, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

Check back for updates from CPD.

#CPDInvestigates | A stabbing incident at 1601 Prescott Rd. (Prescott Manor) Male victim was injured in the lower body inside an apartment this afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital. CPD investigators have someone detained for questioning. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/Df5rA5akj4 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 28, 2018

#CPDUpdate | The male stabbing victim has died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. Investigators continue to speak with a female who was initially detained. We'll provide updates when more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/S0lVn0G0y3 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 28, 2018

