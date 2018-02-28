Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Columbia apartment compl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Columbia apartment complex dies from injuries

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Columbia Police) (Source: Columbia Police)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died. 

Columbia Police say the incident happened at the Prescott Manor apartments located at 1601 Prescott Road.

The victim was injured in the lower body inside one of the apartments. 

Investigators have detained a woman for questioning, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

Check back for updates from CPD. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:52 PM EST2018-03-01 02:52:42 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-02-28 15:48:09 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-01 02:51:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

  • Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

    Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-28 05:27:37 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:50 PM EST2018-03-01 02:50:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly