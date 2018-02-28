Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Columbia apartment compl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Columbia apartment complex dies from injuries

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbia Police) (Source: Columbia Police)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Police have announced the man that was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed in a Columbia apartment complex has died. 

Columbia Police say the incident happened at the Prescott Manor apartments located at 1601 Prescott Road.

The victim was injured in the lower body inside one of the apartments. 

Investigators have detained a woman for questioning, however, no charges have been filed at this time.

