LIVE: Officials in GA hold press conference on teacher detained - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE: Officials in GA hold press conference on teacher detained after report of shots fired at school

(WIS) -

Police news conference in Dalton, Georgia with police on the arrest of a teacher at a school after shots were fired earlier today. 

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-02-28 15:48:09 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-02-28 20:41:51 GMT
    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

  • Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Ex-Trump campaign chief rebuked by judge for public comments

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-28 15:37:48 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-02-28 20:41:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, arrives at the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

    More >>

  • Trump invites lawmakers to talk school safety, guns

    Trump invites lawmakers to talk school safety, guns

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-28 05:27:37 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 3:41 PM EST2018-02-28 20:41:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly