LIVE: Officials in GA hold press conference on teacher detained after report of shots fired at school

Police news conference in Dalton, Georgia with police on the arrest of a teacher at a school after shots were fired earlier today.
RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.More >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says A'ja Wilson will be heading to the Southeastern Conference Tournament with her team, but she isn't sure if the three-time SEC player of the year can play.More >>
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says A'ja Wilson will be heading to the Southeastern Conference Tournament with her team, but she isn't sure if the three-time SEC player of the year can play.More >>
A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards. South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.More >>
A'ja Wilson just keeps getting awards. South Carolina's senior forward has, for the third year in a row, been named the SEC's Player of the Year, the league announced Tuesday morning.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
Nearly one in three students report being bullied during the school year, according to a study by the National Center for Educational Statistics. Perhaps even more disturbing, it’s said only 64 percent of children who are bullied do not report it.More >>
Nearly one in three students report being bullied during the school year, according to a study by the National Center for Educational Statistics. Perhaps even more disturbing, it’s said only 64 percent of children who are bullied do not report it.More >>
A hearing to discuss an appeal against a former lawmaker's sentence on a misconduct in office charge exploded into courtroom drama Wednesday as the solicitor in this case openly sparred with the judge.More >>
A hearing to discuss an appeal against a former lawmaker's sentence on a misconduct in office charge exploded into courtroom drama Wednesday as the solicitor in this case openly sparred with the judge.More >>