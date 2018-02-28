New SC licenses and ID cards now available - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

New SC licenses and ID cards now available

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
New driver's licenses and ID cards are now available in South Carolina. (Source: SCDMV) New driver's licenses and ID cards are now available in South Carolina. (Source: SCDMV)
(WIS) -

South Carolina’s new driver’s licenses and identification cards, including those compliant with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, are now available.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles now produces two styles of licenses: REAL IDs and standard, non-compliant cards that say, “Not for Federal Identification."

A "REAL ID" is not needed to drive, vote, apply for or receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that does not require ID, access or receive life-saving services, or participate in law enforcement proceedings.

Although driver's licenses have changed, residents have 2.5 years to change their cards. 

There's no change in the price of any cards issued by the South Carolina DMV.

Governor Henry McMaster joined SCDMV Director Col. Kevin Shwedo on Feb. 28 to announce the new IDs.

"We are grateful for Col. Shwedo's team at the DMV that has done a tremendous job of quickly and diligently getting our new licenses and identification cards ready for distribution," Gov. Henry McMaster said.

“After months of testing, we’re incredibly pleased with the product South Carolinians will now hold to prove their identity,” Shwedo said. “This is the state’s most secure card to date, and it was a fantastic team of SCDMV employees who made sure the public roll out of the new REAL ID licenses and IDs was as smooth as possible.”

The correct documents must be on file with the SCDMV to purchase a "REAL ID." 

You may be able to purchase your REAL ID driver’s license online if all of the required documents are on file with the SCDMV.

