The NTSB's newest report on the Amtrak-CSX crash places damage estimates at $25M

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a three-page preliminary report of the deadly Amtrak-CSX train collision that happened in early February.

The report solidifies details provided by NTSB Chief Robert Sumwalt during a news conference in the days following the crash that killed an engineer and a conductor for the Amtrak train, but puts damage estimates for the collision at $25 million.

According to the NTSB, the Amtrak train was traveling on CSX tracks owned by CSX. The lines were in a "lined and locked" position, meaning that instead of continuing their track south, the Amtrak train traveled to another track, where it collided with the parked CSX train.

Officials were able to recover a data recorder in hopes of using it to thoroughly dissect what happened in the moments before the crash.

Ninety-two passengers and crew members were injured in the crash.

NTSB investigators have blamed an engaged switch that placed the Amtrak train on a collision course with the parked CSX train.

