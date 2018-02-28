Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder in Saturday's shoot - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder in Saturday's shooting

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lonnie Switzer has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Lonnie Switzer has been charged with attempted murder. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An Orangeburg man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a woman in the abdomen Feb. 24. 

Lonnie D. Switzer, 39, was charged after Saturday’s shooting that sent a 45-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 24, the victim called 911 saying Switzer had shot her in the mid-section.

Investigators arrived on Redmon Road in Orangeburg and found Switzer laying in the roadway with a weapon. 

A nearby home owner met with investigators, stating the victim was at his residence after she showed up at his door saying she had been shot.

“We’re still trying to determine what caused this to happen,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a written statement. “Be it domestic, anger, disrespect, there is no justification by any stretch of the imagination to do this to another human being.”

During a bond hearing on Feb. 27, the mother of the victim told the court that the family did not want Switzer to be given bond.

Both lead Investigator John Stokes and OCSO Victim Advocate Amy Rinkenberger asked the court to deny bond.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash granted those motions, stating Switzer will have to apply for bond before a circuit court judge at a later date. 

The victim’s mother told the court her daughter remains hospitalized as of Tuesday.

If convicted, Switzer faces up to 30 years.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

