FIRST ALERT: Rain moving in for Wednesday and Thursday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
Sunshine will take a break as rain moves in today and Thursday.

A warm front will move through the state this morning giving us scattered showers (most likely after the morning rush hour.) Look for periods of showers on and off during the day.    

A cold front will be here by Thursday afternoon. Before then, winds will turn to the southwest and we’ll see temperatures go from the middle 60s today, to upper 70s by Thursday. 

Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and rain. A few isolated thunderstorms could fire up Thursday afternoon right along the front as it moves through the Midlands. 

No severe weather expected as dynamics at the moment don’t favor much in the way of storms.

High  pressure is here Friday through the weekend giving us more typical late winter/early spring weather with Carolina sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. 

Highs lower to middle 60s.  Lows middle to upper 30s.

Forecast:

Today:   Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers.  Highs middle 60s

Tonight:   Scattered showers, rain chance 50%.  Middle 50s

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid.  Winds SW 15-20 Gust up to 25.  Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms by afternoon.  Highs upper 70s. Rain chance 50%

Friday:  Sunny.  Highs middle 60s

