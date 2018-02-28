FIRST ALERT: Midlands viewing area under severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of the Midlands viewing area Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, that warning has been issued until 5 p.m. for several Midlands counties.

A warm front moving through the Midlands this morning will bring rising temperatures and windy conditions. Scattered showers and rain around this morning will break by midday then ahead of a cold front will be a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through late this afternoon between 3P-7P. It’s this line of storms we are most concerned about as we’ll see heavy rain and damaging winds in a few stronger cells. Much warmer ahead of the front as Southwest winds will gust up to 35 MPH and give us highs near 80 degrees.

Once the front moves through we’ll see rapid clearing and cooler temperatures. High pressure will take charge of the forecast Friday – Sunday as great late winter/early spring weather will be here with highs in the lower to middle 60's Overnight lows will be chilly in the middle 30's.

Forecast:

First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs upper 70's. Winds SW 15 to 25 MPH (Gust up to 35 MPH)

Tonight: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Lows middle 40's

Friday – Sunday: Mostly sunny days (Breezy Friday and Saturday) highs lower to middle 60's. Lows middle 30's.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.