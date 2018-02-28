FIRST ALERT: Marginal risk of severe weather for Thursday

We've issued a First Alert day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a marginal risk of severe weather is present as a warm front will lift north of the area overnight, that will help to usher in daytime highs in the 70s for your Thursday.

Thursday afternoon a front will cross the area from the west. The front will bring in the possibility of a few strong storms with gusty winds. The time frame of seeing a strong storm would be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The greatest threat would be strong damaging wind in the northern and central counties of the Midlands, the storms are expected to weaken before reaching the southern and eastern counties.

Clearing is expected late Thursday evening.

Cooler air will move in behind the system and there is a possibility of some patchy light frost as we approach the upcoming weekend and overnight lows settle in the 30's .

Forecast:

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60's.

First Alert Thursday: Warmer. Scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds & strong storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70's

Friday: Cooler. Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60's

