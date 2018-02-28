FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong to severe storms for Thursday

A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has tested new nuclear weapons, including a nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear-powered underwater drone that would be immune to enemy intercept.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions insists he will "continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor."More >>
We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday.More >>
The stress on survivors and the families of victims of mass shootings is obvious to anyone who listens to the many firsthand accounts that come to light in the days that follow these incidents.More >>
The Colorado Appeals Court determined the former convicted sex offender’s right to a speedy trial had been violated and threw out his conviction.More >>
The mother filed a police report, and the incident is being investigated, according to the school district.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.More >>
