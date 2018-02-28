FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong to severe storms for Thursday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: Chance of strong to severe storms for Thursday

By Tim Miller, Sunrise Meteorologist
(WIS) -

We've issued a First Alert Day ahead of what could be a day of strong showers and storms on Thursday. 

The National Weather Service says a marginal risk of severe weather is present as a warm front moves through the Midlands Thursday morning, bringing rising temperatures and windy conditions. 

Daytime highs will be in the 70s.

Scattered showers and rain around this morning will break by midday. Ahead of a cold front will be a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through late this afternoon between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s this line of storms we are most concerned about as we’ll see heavy rain and damaging winds in a few stronger cells. 

The greatest threat would be strong damaging wind in the northern and central counties of the Midlands. The storms are expected to weaken before reaching the southern and eastern counties.

Much warmer temperatures are ahead of the front as Southwest winds will gust up to 35mph and give us highs near 80 degrees.

Clearing is expected late Thursday evening. 

Cooler air will move in behind the system and there is a possibility of some patchy light frost as we approach the upcoming weekend and overnight lows settle in the 30's .

Forecast:

  • Wednesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60's. 
  • First Alert Thursday: Warmer. Scattered showers and storms. Gusty winds & strong storms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70's
  • Friday: Cooler. Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60's

