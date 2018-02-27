'Close the Loop' rally drew big crowd at SC State House Tuesday

Several people were outside the State House Tuesday morning rallying for gun reform. (Source: WIS)

Several people were outside the State House Tuesday morning rallying for gun reform.

The event was called "close the loop" and Organizers want a change to the law sometimes referred to as the Charleston loophole.

Some say the law allowed convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to buy the weapon used in the deadly shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in July 2015.

The law requires three days for a background check to be completed before buying a firearm if you're not immediately approved. After three days, you're allowed to buy the firearm if there's been no response.

Others say an issue getting background information was to blame for roof getting his weapon and not the law.

"We're going to come back to common sense gun laws. Part of what we stand for as an organization is to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people," rally participant Nicole Dietrich said. "So something like closing the loophole where it just means having sufficient time to pass a background check, make a lot of sense."

The call for lawmakers to act comes two weeks after a mass shooting in Parkland, FL that killed 17 students and staff. As Stoneman Douglas High School students prepare for school to begin Wednesday, lawmakers in Florida and in Washington, D.C. are getting pressure from students to do something about gun control.

