A runoff election will be happening for SC House Seat 69

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The results are in and it looks like there will be a runoff election for the South Carolina House Seat left vacant when Rick Quinn resigned late last year. 

With 20 of the 24 precincts reporting, Chris Wooten and Anne Marie Eckstorm Green will be the only two Republicans left on the ballot for the special election on March 13. The results are unofficial at this time. 

The other participants on this current ballot were Joel Deason, Alan Ray, and Michael Weaver. 

None of the candidates garnered the 50 percent of the votes to secure the victory. 

Though turnout was light, this race generating a pretty good amount of attention after former Rep. Rick Quinn resigned amid corruption charges. Each candidate vowed through this campaign to bring integrity back to the seat. 

House Seat 69 covers portions of Lexington and West Columbia up to portions of the Lexington side of Lake Murray

Here's how the votes stacked up: 

  • Joel Deason 18.91 percent of the vote 
  • Anne Marie Eckstorm Green 22.91 percent of the vote 
  • Alan Ray .87 percent of the vote 
  • Michael Weaver 14.91 percent of the vote 
  • Chris Wooten 42.40 percent of the vote 

Do you want to know more about the two candidates headed into the runoff? See their sit-down interviews with Greg Adaline here: 

Anne Marie Eckstorm Green

Chris Wooten

Check back for more updates. 

