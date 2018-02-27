Officer against 'magic wand solutions' tells politicians to pay for school safety

Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
Lake Murray residents are taking their concerns to the Richland County Council on Tuesday night as a rezoning proposal looks to add nearly 200 homes on Johnson Marina Road.More >>
Lake Murray residents are taking their concerns to the Richland County Council on Tuesday night as a rezoning proposal looks to add nearly 200 homes on Johnson Marina Road.More >>
The results are in and it looks like there will be a runoff election for the South Carolina House Seat left vacant when Rick Quinn resigned late last year.More >>
The results are in and it looks like there will be a runoff election for the South Carolina House Seat left vacant when Rick Quinn resigned late last year.More >>
School Resource Officers are speaking up on what they feel needs to happen to keep children safe while in school.More >>
School Resource Officers are speaking up on what they feel needs to happen to keep children safe while in school.More >>
An electronics thief in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after robbing Target, Staples, and GameStop stores all in the Harbison area over a span of two days.More >>
An electronics thief in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after robbing Target, Staples, and GameStop stores all in the Harbison area over a span of two days.More >>
When Manuela Schafer helped rescue a two-to-three-year-old pit bull on Sunday, she knew he needed help immediately.More >>
When Manuela Schafer helped rescue a two-to-three-year-old pit bull on Sunday, she knew he needed help immediately.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A Lexington town councilman is stepping down. Officials in Lexington said Mayor Steve MacDougall has accepted Ted Stambolitis’ resignation, which will be effective on Wednesday.More >>
A Lexington town councilman is stepping down. Officials in Lexington said Mayor Steve MacDougall has accepted Ted Stambolitis’ resignation, which will be effective on Wednesday.More >>
We swear it FEELS like we work hard, but a recent study finds that South Carolinians just don't work all that hard compared to 115 other cities in the study.More >>
We swear it FEELS like we work hard, but a recent study finds that South Carolinians just don't work all that hard compared to 115 other cities in the study.More >>
SLED has arrested a Cayce woman for unauthorized use of funds.More >>
SLED has arrested a Cayce woman for unauthorized use of funds.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>