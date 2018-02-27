Columbia electronics thief arrested - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia electronics thief arrested

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An electronics thief in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after robbing Target, Staples, and GameStop stores all in the Harbison area over a span of two days. 

Christopher Borders, 20, was arrested at his Rusty Barn Road home after the stolen goods were found in a search of the premises. 

Borders reportedly threatened employees at each store by telling them that he had a knife on him. He is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Shoplifting, and Malicious Injury to Property.

Borders stole Apple watches from Target, a backpack and some ink from Staples, and general electronics from GameStop. He is currently held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

