Columbia electronics thief arrested

Christopher Borders, 20, was arrested and faces charges of armed robbery after stealing electronics from several Harbison area stores over the course of two days. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

An electronics thief in Columbia was arrested Tuesday after robbing Target, Staples, and GameStop stores all in the Harbison area over a span of two days.

Christopher Borders, 20, was arrested at his Rusty Barn Road home after the stolen goods were found in a search of the premises.

Borders reportedly threatened employees at each store by telling them that he had a knife on him. He is facing charges of Armed Robbery, Shoplifting, and Malicious Injury to Property.

Borders stole Apple watches from Target, a backpack and some ink from Staples, and general electronics from GameStop. He is currently held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

